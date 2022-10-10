The 49ers will be without one of their starting cornerbacks for the rest of the season.

According to multiple reports, tests confirmed San Francisco cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has suffered a torn ACL.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that was the fear for Moseley after Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Moseley had played nearly every defensive snap for the 49ers this season before sustaining the injury on Sunday. He recorded a pick-six off of quarterback Baker Mayfield in the 37-15 victory, reaching the end zone with just 43 seconds left in the second quarter.

Moseley was in the last season of his two-year deal signed in 2021. He’s recorded four interceptions and 33 passes defensed in 45 games for San Francisco since 2018.

Tests confirm Emmanuel Moseley suffered torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk