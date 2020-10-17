After testing positive, Nick Saban has two negative COVID-19 tests

Alabama coach Nick Saban has COVID-19. Unless he doesn’t.

Three days ago, Saban announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus. ESPN now reports that he tested negative on Thursday and again on Friday.

Saban submitted a third sample on Saturday. If it returns negative, the positive from Wednesday will be regarded as a false positive under SEC guidelines. That would allow Saban to coach on Saturday night when No. 2 Alabama faces No. 3 Georgia.

Saban is asymptomatic, which further points to the possibility that he doesn’t have it.

