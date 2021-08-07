Testing Ground: MTN DEW Cake-Smash not as bad as you expect

Aug. 7—It seems fitting that one of the few companies still wanting to give people respite from 2020 is a soda brand.

As an apology for that lost year, Mountain Dew, stylized as MTN DEW, wanted to give people a "dew-over" with a limited-edition soda flavor, the birthday-centric MTN DEW Cake-Smash.

Offered in a sweepstakes and now a sold-out flavor in Mountain Dew's online store, supplies of Cake-Smash ran out in minutes because who wouldn't be interested in at least trying what sounds like a disaster of a flavor?

The result: It's not as gross as you would think. But that doesn't mean you should shell out the big bucks for it on sites like eBay.

Unlike most Mountain Dew flavors, it's not neon green or dark purple. It pours out clear like a Sprite or 7Up. It also tastes nothing like Mountain Dew — or cake, for that matter. When I cracked open the can, it did have a sweet scent to it, similar to a pastry. I agreed with a fellow NPG employee who described it as having a flavor profile similar to punch and sherbet.

In a taste test of a few other St. Joseph News-Press staffers, all of them were surprised at how good it was, with one hoping they would make it available in stores.

I wouldn't go that far. If you want a good execution of some new Mountain Dew flavors, I would suggest trying their Baja Blast variants, like the coconut-flavored Baja Flash and the citrus-accented Baja Punch. They're also limited edition but widely available at local convenience stores.

Like any gimmick flavor, this one is good for a can or quick taste test.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug