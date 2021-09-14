Ja'Marr Chase dazzled in his NFL debut on Sunday. Hasan Rahim takes a look at several other stories that will have a fantasy impact going forward. (Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)
What do Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller have in common with Carson Palmer, Rudi Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh? They were the leading passer, rusher, and receiver in each of the last two games the Baltimore Ravens have lost when once holding a 14-point lead. Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the Ravens lost a [more]
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all of the Week 1 games including tight Cleveland Browns loss and a blowout Green Bay Packers loss.
Jon Gruden sums up Raiders wild finish vs Ravens 'I feel like I died and woke up and died again'
Las Vegas Raiders games are not for the children because it's pure adult entrainment and the edge Allegiant Stadium has.
Jon Gruden wanted to kick a field goal on second down in OT, but he had a problem.
Andy Behrens offers up three potential steals after early Week 1 action.
Who will be taking over Clay Helton's football coaching job at USC? Here's a look at 13 coaching candidates primed to be front-runners for the permanent job.
Haralson played nine season in the NFL with the Saints and 49ers.
Kevione Faulk was a student at LSU who worked on the football team's staff.
USC fired Clay Helton two games into the 2021 season. Who are 5 possible candidates to replace him?
The Texans want a lot for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans reportedly could have had a lot for Watson. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that, before the draft, the Texans could have had three first-round picks and three third-round picks for Watson. The Texans declined. Glazer adds that four teams were interested in Watson, [more]
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
The Giants lit up Yu Darvish and became the first MLB team to clinch a playoff spot.
Emma Raducanu underlined her new status as a global superstar on Monday with a string of prime-time television appearances on American breakfast shows, describing her stay in New York as “the best time of my life”.
The quarterback’s rift with Green Bay has been well documented. And he’s enough of an oddball to spark wild stories Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports The most important thing about the first game of the NFL season is to never read too much into it. This is particularly true this year, after the league added an extra game to the schedule. There’s no guarantee that anything, barring a major injury, that happens on a Sunday
Who will replace Clay Helton? The Trojans' gaze could be fixed on the Midwest.
There are bad throws, then there's this.
Bill Belichick probably loved Mac Jones' reasoning for refusing to keep his first touchdown ball.
Kevin Durant says Kobe Bryant was always hackin him.