test editor

qwe 123

Viktor Gyokeres has posted some remarkable numbers since swapping Coventry City for Sporting CP last July.

He was the Primeira Liga’s top scorer with 29 goals from an xG of 22.71, having managed more shots on target than any other player in the division (58).

Viktor Gyokeres has posted some remarkable numbers since swapping Coventry City for Sporting CP last July.

He was the Primeira Liga’s top scorer with 29 goals from an xG of 22.71, having managed more shots on target than any other player in the division (58).

Viktor Gyokeres has posted some remarkable numbers since swapping Coventry City for Sporting CP last July.

He was the Primeira Liga’s top scorer with 29 goals from an xG of 22.71, having managed more shots on target than any other player in the division (58).