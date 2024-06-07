Tessa Wullaert: goals, charisma and a winner

An extraordinary and successful career, an international profile, a unique charisma. Tessa Wullaert is a new Inter player. Born in Tielt on 19 March 1993, the Belgian striker is considered one of the most prolific and best European footballers. She became passionate about football at a very young age, playing in the youth sector at FC Wakken, Sporting West Harelbeke and DVC Zuid-West Vlaanderen. At 15 years old, she signed for Dames Zultse playing in the second division of the Belgian women's league.

She remained there for four seasons before joining Anderlecht in 2012, where she took part in her first BeNe League campaign, a joint league between Belgium and the Netherlands. After a year, she joined Standard Liège, where she stayed for two seasons, scoring 34 goals in 51 matches. At the end of her first season, she won the award of the league's best footballer. In the second, she triumphed with Standard, winning the title and becoming the top scorer with 18 goals.

In the summer of 2015, she moved on to Wolfsburg and competed in a foreign league for the first time. In three seasons with the Germans, she won two league titles, three German cups and reached the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League twice, but failed to win it on both occasions. Her performances and goals continued to be appreciated by several European teams.

In the 2018/19 season, she signed for Manchester City in the Premier League. In the two years with City, she won the FA Women's Cup and the FA Women's League Cup, collecting a total of 53 appearances and 10 goals in all competitions. After seven seasons, she returned to Anderlecht, winning the Belgian top-flight twice in a row, where she made her mark by scoring 79 goals in 59 appearances.

2022 was another important year for her career: she decided to compete once again in another country and signed for Dutch team, Fortuna Sittard. After finishing second in the top scorers ranking, she won the title of top scorer with 26 goals last season. In 2024, she scored the most goals across Europe, 25 goals in this calendar year.

In addition to having been a mainstay in all the teams she has played in, Tessa is also leader and captain of the Belgian national team, where she has played at all the youth levels, making her debut for the senior national team in 2011. Overall, she has over 130 caps, scoring more than 80 goals.

Her showcase is that of a true talent. In total, the Belgian has won seven national league titles across Belgium, Holland and Germany, and as many national cups, among which the Women's FA Cup and one Women's League Cup stand out. Furthermore, she boasts two top scorer titles. An outstanding footballer and a relentless finisher, Tessa Wullaert is ready to make all her experience available to the Nerazzurri.