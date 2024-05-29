Tess Cites named to Academic All-District list

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ Tess Cites capped off a standout run at Villanova with another honor in softball.

Cites was named to the Academic All-District list for the Wildcats epitomizing excellence in the classroom and on the field. Tess, who started all 57 games this season in the outfield, hit .324 with nine home runs and drove in 31 RBI in her senior year. After winning the Big East Conference for the third time in four seasons, Villanova and Cites made program history this year.

The Wildcats (33-24) advanced to the NCAA Regional Final in Fayetteville, the furthest in school history, before falling to Arizona 9-4 on May 19. Cites had three hits in the game including two doubles and drove in two RBI.

Last year, Cites was named the Big East Conference Player of The Year for her outstanding play. Cites was also a first-team Big East Conference pick last season. The Horseheads High School grad made an everlasting mark on the game at Villanova and college softball.

(PHOTO: Villanova Softball)

