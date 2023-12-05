Teskey inquest continues today examining circumstances around police shooting death

Derek Teskey was shot at his mother's home in Estate Park in Tecumseh on June 14, 2019. (Officer of the Chief Coroner of Ontario - image credit)

Officers called to the scene of a Tecumseh police shooting are expected to testify today in the inquest into the death of Derek Teskey.

It's day two of the inquest, which will examine the circumstances of Teskey's death. Teskey was staying at his mother's home in Estate Park on the night of June 14, 2029, when an OPP officer fired a single pistol shot into Teskey's chest.

Teskey, 48, was pronounced dead in hospital.

On Monday, Sgt. Trevor Davies of Tecumseh OPP recalled how Teskey was brandishing edged weapons and fought with police officers. One officer suffered a stab wound to the forearm.

The province's Special Investigations Unit has already cleared Davies of wrongdoing in the case. He will not face criminal charges.

The staircase inside the Tecumseh home of Derek Teskey's mother, where Teskey became violent with OPP officers before he was fatally shot on June 14, 2019.

Teskey became violent on the staircase inside his mother's Tecumseh home. (Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario)

The coroner's inquest, which is mandated by Coroners Act of Ontario, is not meant to assign blame. Its purpose is to develop recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The inquest is expected to take all week.

On Monday, the inquest jury heard that Teskey had a history of mental health problems and drug addiction. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had previous episodes of drug-induced psychosis and violent paranoia.

Teskey's mother called 911, the inquest heard, after her son became enraged and threatened to harm himself.

A post-mortem toxicology report said that cocaine, antidepressant medication, and anti-psychotic medication were found in Teskey's blood.

An SIU report says that Teskey was armed with a steak knife and a pair of scissors. He refused to come out of the home's upper bathroom, swore at officers and said he wanted to die, the report says.

Davies was the ranking officer at the scene, the inquest heard. He had one officer continue negotiations with Teskey while he arranged three officers to use their Tasers in a coordinated manner.

The Tasers, Davies said, were ineffective.

"This unfolded extremely rapidly," Davies said Monday. "Seconds would be too long to describe how fast that scenario changes."

More to come.