Tesco grows vegetables using fire extinguisher waste and algae in net zero push

Tesco has grown 70,000 tonnes of produce such as lettuces, carrots and potatoes as part of its ‘green fertiliser’ trial - i-Images Picture Agency/Tesco

Tesco vegetables are to be grown using fire extinguisher waste and algae after the Ukraine war prompted a surge in fertiliser prices.

Britain’s largest supermarket has announced a major expansion of its “green” fertiliser trial, which uses products-derived from food waste, fire extinguishing powder, algae and chicken litter to grow the lettuces, carrots and tomatoes stocked in stores.

Tesco is working with its suppliers to expand the use of eight unconventional fertilisers, six of them produced in the UK.

From next year, farmers who supply Tesco will grow hundreds of thousands of tonnes of vegetables across 13,000 hectares using the products.

It comes as farmers and grocery bosses have been scrambling to find alternatives to the industrial fertilisers traditionally used in British agriculture.

The cost of conventional ammonium nitrate fertiliser jumped by as much as 140pc last year in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine were major exporters of the agricultural product and the conflict disrupted supplies.

Surging energy costs in the wake of the war have also triggered the closure of Britain’s two remaining fertiliser plants over the last year.

Climbing prices and a reduction in supply have prompted a rush to find alternatives. Scientists last year suggested human sewage could be used to help fertilise crops, though Tesco has not taken up this suggestion.

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy, said it was vital that the food industry do “all we can to safeguard the shopping basket from the shocks of tomorrow”.

The supermarket has been experimenting with alternatives for the last 12 months, testing its unconventional plant foods across 1,300 hectares of land used by suppliers.

It has grown 70,000 tonnes of produce such as lettuces, carrots and potatoes and concluded that the new products are just as effective.

Mr Murphy also trumpeted the green credentials of the new alternative fertilisers.

Speaking at the Reuters IMPACT event in London, he said the low-carbon fertilisers had “huge potential to cut greenhouse gas emissions, enhance soil health and water quality, as well as provid[e] greater cost certainty for farmers and create industry here in the UK”.

Mr Murphy urged ministers to guarantee net zero targets would stay in place, saying: “The food industry is willing to invest, but needs more stability and confidence when it comes to future policy.

“That is why it’s critical that all parties, regardless of political creed, stand by their Net Zero commitments and timelines.”

It comes amid growing concern among the Conservative Party about the cost of green policies to voters. Rishi Sunak has been urged to waterdown proposals to ensure families do not face large jumps in costs.

Research from the University of Cambridge has suggested that manure and synthetic fertilisers emit more carbon emissions a year than the global aviation and shipping industries combined. Around half of the world’s population is fed by crops that are grown using synthetic fertilisers.