Teschke ready for his new role

Aug. 25—MONTICELLO — Luke Teschke and his family had just enjoyed Thanksgiving the day prior when they settled in to watch the 2018 Class 3A football state title game in Illinois.

From the confines of the family's house in Covington, Ind., at the time.

Seeing what unfolded between Monticello and Byron amid rainy conditions that night at Memorial Stadium didn't dampen Teschke's enthusiasm. Even if he didn't necessarily know for sure at the moment he was watching his future high school team win a state title when Monticello beat Byron 24-20.

"We were thinking about moving already, and once they won, my dad and I were like, 'OK, that's probably a good place to go to,'" Teschke said with a laugh nearly five years later. "That was probably the final straw of us deciding we were going to move to Monticello."

Teschke has already left his mark on the Sages' athletic programs. The hard-throwing right-hander and infielder helped the Monticello baseball team win a Class 2A sectional title in 2022 as a sophomore, the same year he committed to play college baseball at Illinois State.

Not playing football, though, never crossed Teschke's mind.

"I've always been ready for football season when it comes around," Teschke said.

Monticello will need the 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior to be more than ready this season, which opens at 8 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph-Ogden. He's the Sages' starting quarterback after lining up at running back and wide receiver last season on offense while contributing on defense from the safety position.

The Sages, under coach Cully Welter's direction, have always relied on a strong passing game. From Brandon Wildman to Caleb Hanson to Braden Snyder to Joey Sprinkle to Drew Sheppard, a plethora of prolific passers have passed through Piatt County in the past decade.

Teschke is next in line after Sheppard threw for 2,074 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with a team-leading 722 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season. The year Monticello won its lone state title in 2018, Snyder completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,344 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also added 529 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

So the standard of past success is rather impressive whenever Teschke steps back and tries to connect with senior receivers like Raiden Colbert and Trey Welter this season.

"There's definitely pressure, but I feel I'll be able to handle it," Teschke said. "With the way 7-on-7 events went this summer, running the offense has been really fun, and our offense has looked pretty good. I'm just excited to throw the football around to Trey and Raiden, who are two of the best receivers in our conference. It's going to be fun, and over the course of the years with Drew and Joey throwing the ball around and looking up to them and how good they played, I want to step into their shoes and keep it going."

Cully Welter and his Sages have another wrinkle with Teschke behind center this season. He's also set to move from safety to linebacker after making 43 tackles and two interceptions a season ago.

"I don't know if in 30 years of coaching I've had a linebacker who's also our quarterback," Welter said. "That's a little bit of a quandary we're in right now. We try to avoid our quarterbacks playing defense. Last year, we had Drew play both ways and we're going to have Luke play both ways this year."

The younger Welter, who is the Sages' leading returning receiver after making 39 catches for 471 yards and two touchdowns last season, is confident in Teschke's quarterback abilities.

"He has a great arm, obviously," Trey Welter said. "That's why he's going on to play baseball in college. He plays the quarterback position great, and I love it when he throws me the ball."

Teschke said he sees added benefits from football whenever he takes to the baseball diamond.

"It helps so much with the lifting program, and it helps me be explosive with all the different weights," Teschke said. "Obviously, throwing the football helps a lot with shoulder strength and that carries over to throwing the baseball."

Cully Welter ticks off a list of traits he looks for quarterbacks he coaches. They need to have athleticism. They need to have the ability to improvise if a play breaks down. They need to play physical and have a command of Monticello's spread offense. And an even-keel outlook is crucial, too.

"You do have pressure because you have to know what you're doing and what everybody else is doing," Welter said. "Sometimes, that can be difficult. I've been really impressed with how far he's come. The other thing is, and this is probably the greatest attribute, is the humility and the understanding that they're going to have to shake off some criticism. Nobody gets more feedback than the quarterback, so a calm demeanor is really necessary."

Especially playing for a tradition-rich program like Monticello. The Sages have made 13 straight playoff appearances, a streak extended last fall when the Sages finished 5-5. Improving on that record and continuing the playoff run going is foremost in Teschke's mind when he considers the big-picture view of the upcoming season.

"Monticello has always been a good program," Teschke said. "You could say last year was a down year, but the teams we lost to all made the playoffs. It was a very tough schedule, but it would be huge if we keep going in the right direction of winning football games and keep that playoff streak alive."