Terzic quits as Borussia Dortmund coach in surprise announcement

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic waves after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Darmstadt 98. Terzic has resigned as Borussia Dortmund coach, the Champions League runners-up said on 13 June in a surprise statement. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Edin Terzic has resigned as Borussia Dortmund coach, the Champions League runners-up said on Thursday in a surprise statement.

"The 41-year-old...asked Dortmund to terminate his contract with immediate effect, and after discussions, the club agreed to his request," the statement read.

The 41-year-old won the German Cup with Dortmund in 2021 as interim coach and then helped them finish runners-up in the Bundesliga in 2023 and reached the Champions League final in 2024 when in permanent charge.

Terzic, a boyhood Dortmund fan, said: "It is incredibly painful for me to say this to all Black and Yellow fans, but today I am parting company with Borussia Dortmund.

"After the game at Wembley, I asked for a meeting with the club’s senior management team, because after 10 years at BVB – including five on the coaching staff and two and a half as head coach – I feel that the club’s new era should begin with a new man on the touchline."