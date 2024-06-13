Terzic departs Dortmund despite Champions League run

Edin Terzic has confirmed he has left Borussia Dortmund after requesting to terminate his contract with the club.

Dortmund have agreed to the request from Terzic to step down as manager, with the German stating his belief that the ‘upcoming restart should be led by a new person’.

The 41-year-old has been in charge of Dortmund for two-and-a-half seasons and led the club to the Champions League final in 2023-24, before suffering defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley.

Last season, Dortmund agonisingly missed out on the Bundesliga title on the final weekend, though struggled to replicate those performances this time around and ended the campaign fifth in Germany’s top flight.

“Dear Borussians, even though it pains me greatly right now, I want to inform you that as of today, I will be leaving BVB,” Terzic said in a statement.

“It was a tremendous honour to lead this great club to a DFB-Pokal victory and recently to a Champions League final.

“After our final in Wembley, I asked the management for a conversation because, after ten years at BVB, including five years in the coaching team and two and a half years as head coach, I feel that the upcoming restart should be led by a new person.”

