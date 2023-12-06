Teryl Austin on Steelers LB injuries: It happens, you have to get it done

The Steelers listed linebacker Elandon Roberts as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday due to the groin injury he suffered against the Cardinals, so his status is up in the air for Thursday's game against the Patriots.

If Roberts can't go, the Steelers will be without three veteran linebackers they had playing sizable roles on defense this season. Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb are both on injured reserve, but defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said on Tuesday that the team can't use that as an excuse for a drop in play.

“I’m sure it’s happened,” Austin said, via 93.7 The Fan. “I’m sure it happens across the league. Really nobody gives a shit. It’s just, do you get it done. We have to get it done.”

Mark Robinson, Mykal Walker, and Blake Martinez are on the active roster and Myles Jack could be elevated from the practice squad. Martinez and Jack came out of retirement as the Steelers looked for more depth at the position and their presence could be key to the defense's ability to weather the storms of the final weeks of the regular season.