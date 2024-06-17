Terwilliger strong in relief for Florence

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning baseball great Ben Terwilliger continues to shine in the Frontier League.

Terwilliger threw two strikeouts and allowed just one hit in an inning of work for the Florence Y’alls Sunday in relief on the mound. Florence went on to beat Lake Erie 7-0 Sunday at home. Lake Erie (22-11) is tied for first place in the division while the Y’alls (11-20) currently sit in the last place spot in the West amid the early part of the year.

Terwilliger, 25, has two saves and 17 strikeouts in 10 appearances so far this season. Ben was named Closer of The Week earlier this month by Florence for his performances on the mound. He has a 1.88 ERA in 14.1 innings of work.

Next up for Florence is a game at Windy City Tuesday night at 7:35 pm. The Froniter League is an official affiliated independent league of Major League Baseball (MLB). Terwilliger is in his second season of professional baseball with Florence.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.