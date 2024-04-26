Terwilliger to start season in Frontier League

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning High School grad Ben Terwilliger continues his professional baseball career.

Thursday was the opening day of camp in the Frontier League for Terwilliger as a member of the Florence Y’Alls in Kentucky. The big 6’4” 250 pound right handed pitcher will again suit up for the team after seeing time last season with the team.

The Frontier League is an official Major League Baseball (MLB) affiliated league which helps the future of the game grow and excel. The 25-year-old Terwilliger looks to build off of last year’s pitching effort in relief.

In 2023, Terwilliger pitched for the Lincoln Salt Dogs in the American Association of Baseball League, an independent league, making seven appearances with six strikeouts in six innings.

After his time in Nebraska, Terwilliger appeared in seven games striking out 13 in eight innings of work for Florence. He registered an (0-1) record to go along with a 4.15 ERA. Ben tells 18 Sports that he’s thrilled to get back to work and start producing on the mound in Kentucky.

Terwilliger exceled at East Carolina University, Barry University and Corning High School prior to his professional experience. Ben also suited up for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) with both the Elmira Pioneers (2019) and Geneva Red Wings (2017).

(PHOTO: Florence Y’Alls)

