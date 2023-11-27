Terry Venables: Tottenham and England legend dies aged 80

Former England manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

Venables, who led England to the semi-finals of Euro 96 and also managed Tottenham, Barcelona, Crystal Palace and QPR, passed away following a long illness.

A statement released via the League Managers' Association from his family read: "We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

Dagenham-born Venables was a popular figure in the game, enjoying a playing career with London clubs Chelsea, Spurs and QPR before a short stint at Crystal Palace.

He went on to further make his name as a manager, taking charge of among others Tottenham, Barcelona and England, for whom he also won two caps as a player.

The FA said in a statement: "We are all deeply saddened by the passing of former England manager Terry Venables, a true football icon.

"As one of the sport's most charismatic figures, he leaves behind a legacy that captured the imagination of many and enhanced the global reputation of the English game.

"Today our game mourns the loss of not only a great character but an innovative, forward-thinking manager who was an inspiration to a generation of English players and coaches."

A minute's applause was announced for Tottenham's game against Aston Villa on Sunday as both clubs paid tribute to his career and life. Players will also wear black armbands.

Spurs posted on social media: "The club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.

"Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon’s fixture against Aston Villa. Rest in peace, Terry."

Venables won the League Cup as a Chelsea player and the 1967 FA Cup after crossing over to Spurs.

As a manager, he led Crystal Palace to promotion out of the Third Division in 1977 and won the Second Division title only two years later, before dropping back down to win the league again with QPR then taking the Hoops to the FA Cup final and into Europe.

Further good form led to Barcelona appointing Venables and handing him the nickname 'El Tel', as he went on to win LaLiga and reach the European Cup final in 1986.

The following year saw him return to Tottenham, this time as manager, and with the help of Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne he led Spurs to the FA Cup in 1991. After a move upstairs under new owner Alan Sugar, he eventually departed to lead England to the semi-finals of Euro 96.

Further spells as Australia national team boss, a return to Crystal Palace, and times with Middlesbrough and Leeds were his last in management.