Terry Stotts looks ahead to Staples Center meeting with Lakers: "It's going to be a difficult night"

Following the devastating loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, the NBA has postponed Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, meaning the Lakers next scheduled game will be against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at Staples Center.

Coming off of one of "the hardest game I've ever had to play," according to Carmelo Anthony, Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts now has to prepare his team for a game that might even be harder.

"It's going to be a difficult night," Stotts said on Dan & Nigel in the Mornings on NBCS Northwest Rip City Radio 620 Tuesday. "I think you'll see a range of emotions. There'll be sadness. There'll be celebration. I think it'll run the whole gamut of emotions and it's going to be a difficult night for everyone in the building."

What will actually take place before, during and after the game is still in the works. But, it will be hard not to be affected by the raw emotion that will be in the building Friday night.

Everyone has a Kobe Bryant story. But, the players were bonded to him like a brother. Carmelo Anthony was overcome with emotion during Sunday night's game vs. the Pacers to where he says it was hard to stay mentally locked in.

Forward Mario Hezonja was overcome with emotion and was seen wiping tears away from his eyes during Sunday's warm-ups.

Trevor Ariza, who was teammates with Kobe, was not available to the media Sunday because of the effect Bryant's passing had on him.

Still, a basketball game must be played.

"I don't know that we'll do anything differently," Terry Stotts said of the team's preparations leading up to Friday's contest. "I'm sure it will still have an impact on everybody in the building, including our players, our coaches."

While the Lakers are off until Friday, the Blazers can't look to that game just yet. They are preparing for the Houston Rockets, who come to town Wednesday night, which tips off at 7pm on NBCSNW.

