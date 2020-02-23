Terry scores 20 to carry Texas St. over Georgia St. 86-76

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) -- Eric Terry matched his career high with 20 points as Texas State defeated Georgia State 86-76 on Saturday.

Nijal Pearson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Texas State (19-10, 12-6 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Caleb Asberry added 13 points. Alonzo Sule had 12 points.

Kane Williams tied a career high with 23 points plus seven rebounds and six assists for the Panthers (18-11, 11-7). Corey Allen added 17 points. Justin Roberts had 11 points.

The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Georgia State defeated Texas State 81-69 on Dec. 21. Texas State matches up against Texas-Arlington on the road on Friday. Georgia State takes on Georgia Southern at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com