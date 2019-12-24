Terry Rozier insisted his return to Boston on Sunday was strictly business.

But the ex-Celtics guard still found pleasure in seeing some of his old teammates at TD Garden.

That list included big man Daniel Theis, who was Rozier's teammate for two seasons in Boston before the point guard joined the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

After the Celtics' 119-93 rout of the Hornets on Sunday, Rozier and Theis swapped jerseys -- with Rozier adding a hilarious personalized note for his ex-teammate.

Look like Daniel Theis and Terry Rozier swapped jerseys after Sunday's game. Terry wrote: "Big Theis!! Stay humble & hungry. One of my fav white boys." pic.twitter.com/KPcLxQtSeo — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) December 24, 2019

Confirmed: Theis is one of Rozier's "fav white boys."

Celtics fans also showed love to Rozier on Sunday, as TD Garden gave the 25-year-old a warm ovation in his first trip to Boston since joining the Hornets.

Rozier's stats -- 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assist per game -- suggest he's fitting in quite well in Charlotte. But he's still close with several of his former Celtics teammates after spending four full seasons in Boston.

Blakely: Why Enes Kanter's presence in Toronto will matter

Story continues

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Raptors, which tips off Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike and Scal have the call at 12 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

Terry Rozier's jersey swap with Celtics' Daniel Theis included an awesome note originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston