Terry Rozier's cryptic tweet after Celtics' loss is raising eyebrows originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston Celtics fans are in a fragile state right now, and Terry Rozier didn't do anything to help their cause.

The morning after Boston's 117-112 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Rozier fired off this cryptic tweet:

Let's do us ALL a favor — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) November 20, 2018

What's Rozier getting at here? We have no idea, but that didn't stop Celtics fans from going to some worst-case scenarios. Does the young C's guard want out of Boston? Is the "favor" referring to a trade?

That's the conclusion some fans drew.

Bye bye Terry. All you had to do was embrace your role for one season. — Sticker (@Chadillac317) November 20, 2018

Just became my least favorite Celtic. Go to Danny like a man, don't tweet it. Jeez — Zach Burns (@zdburns) November 20, 2018

leave or get it together, — Kristina ¬_¬ (@Dreamescape88) November 20, 2018

But other C's fans put a different spin on Rozier's words.

... and score more buckets in the paint. There I finished it for you. — Nick DeMarco (@BodegaPapi) November 20, 2018

Story Continues

And not panic 17 games into the season? Alright cool, same, good chat. @MsSamanthaMay — Handles3152@aim.com (@JHansen03) November 20, 2018

You are right Terry, the spaghetti sugar ranch sandwich slander needs to stop — Spartan 117 (@seanymoshow) November 20, 2018

Like we said: There's a lot of different ways to interpret this. Until Boston starts winning more games, though, any potential sign of discord will be magnified on Causeway Street.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.