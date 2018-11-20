Terry Rozier's cryptic tweet after Celtics' loss is raising eyebrows

NBC Sports Boston

Terry Rozier's cryptic tweet after Celtics' loss is raising eyebrows originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston Celtics fans are in a fragile state right now, and Terry Rozier didn't do anything to help their cause.

The morning after Boston's 117-112 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Rozier fired off this cryptic tweet:

What's Rozier getting at here? We have no idea, but that didn't stop Celtics fans from going to some worst-case scenarios. Does the young C's guard want out of Boston? Is the "favor" referring to a trade?

That's the conclusion some fans drew.

But other C's fans put a different spin on Rozier's words.

Like we said: There's a lot of different ways to interpret this. Until Boston starts winning more games, though, any potential sign of discord will be magnified on Causeway Street.

