Terry Rozier wears T-shirt mocking the Confetti Game from Philly

Welp. That's a pretty good T-shirt.

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier has had a pretty darn good playoff series against the 76ers - as long as T.J. McConnell isn't guarding him - and has earned the (bad) nickname, "Scary Terry."

Rozier has also made plenty of news off the court for his drama with Eric Bledsoe. He wore a Drew Bledsoe New England Patriots jersey prior to a game earlier in the series and the two finally met this evening prior to Game 5.

And Rozier wore an admittedly pretty great T-shirt mocking the game at the Wells Fargo Center in which the confetti cannons shot prematurely when someone thought a Marco Belinelli two-pointer was a game-winning three (it wasn't).

Sad.

ESPN's Michael Wilbon said Tuesday that Rozier is going to destroy McConnell tonight up in Boston. We'll see about that.

We'll see if "Scary Terry" gets the last laugh in the Sixers series tonight or if he'll have to travel back to Philly for another one on Friday night.