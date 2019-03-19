Terry Rozier takes shot at "lame" Joel Embiid before Celtics-Sixers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Terry Rozier has the Philadelphia 76ers in his crosshairs -- with Joel Embiid as his primary target.

The Boston Celtics guard already stirred the pot ahead of Wednesday's Celtics-76ers game in Philly by shushing a Sixers fan Monday night on Twitter. On Tuesday night, he'll apparently turn his attention to Embiid.

Here's a 30-second preview clip from Rozier's appearance on FS1's "FAIR GAME with Kristine Leahy," a 30-minute, single-guest interview show that airs Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

.@KristineLeahy: First word that comes to mind when I say Joel Embiid?@T_Rozzay3: Lame.



🐸☕️



An all new FAIR GAME airs today at 5:30pm ET only on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/APfZowR6CQ







— Fair Game (@FairGameonFS1) March 19, 2019

Leahy asks Rozier the first word that comes to mind for Embiid. Rozier's response:

"Lame."

Care to elaborate, Terry?

"He just do a lot of talking," Rozier says. "I respect his on-court game; he just do a lot of talking."

There's an on-court history here: Rozier and Embiid got into a shoving match during Game 4 of last year's second-round NBA playoff matchup, prompting this postgame jab from Embiid about Rozier's height:

"He tried to punch me twice, but too bad he's so short that he couldn't get to my face."

Judging by this brief clip, Rozier hasn't forgotten that altercation or the Sixers star's comments.

The stakes already are high for Wednesday's game as Boston and Philly jockey for playoff position, but don't be surprised if things get extra chippy between the Atlantic Division rivals.

