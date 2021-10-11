Terry Rozier suffers sprained left ankle, out for Monday’s game

The Charlotte Hornets will continue to be shorthanded when they take on the Miami Heat on Monday.

The Hornets were already missing Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee, who remain in health and safety protocol, and Kelly Oubre Jr., who is working his way back from a lower leg strain. Now, they’ll also be without Terry Rozier.

The team announced on Sunday that Rozier suffered a sprained left ankle and would miss Monday’s game against the Heat. Rozier will be re-evaluated later this week, per Hornets PR.

Look for rookie James Bouknight to potentially step in to Rozier’s starting spot tonight against Miami.