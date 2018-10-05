Terry Rozier Sr. to watch his son, Celtics PG Terry Rozier, play in person for first time after release from prison

Terry Rozier Sr., who has spent almost the past 25 years in prison, will get to see his son, Terry Rozier, play in person for the first time this weekend in Cleveland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When Terry Rozier takes the court this weekend at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, he’ll see a familiar face in the crowd — though not one he has ever seen in the stands at one of his NBA games before.

Terry Rozier Sr., who was released from prison earlier this year, will get to attend the Celtics’ preseason game against the Cavaliers Saturday night — the first time he has seen his son play basketball in person.

“This is emotional,” Rozier Sr. told the Boston Herald. “I can’t wait for Saturday, the first time ever. A lot of people think I’m so emotional when I talk about it. I’ve been waiting a long time to come home and watch my son.”

Rozier Sr. has spent 23 of the past 25 years in Ohio’s Trumbull Correctional Institute, and was released this summer after a 15-year prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter. While he initially taught his son the game, Rozier Sr. has missed all of Rozier’s career — forced only to watch him both at Louisville and with the Celtics from afar on TV.

That he did, though. He quickly earned the reputation as the resident NBA father in prison, and even put together makeshift Louisville and Celtics jerseys in the prison’s arts and crafts shop.

Since his release, Rozier — who has spent little time with his father throughout his lifetime — has worked to rebuild their relationship. He was with his father right when he got out and helped him get back on his feet — buying him a house in Youngstown, Ohio, and helping him land a job.

Rozier, who is entering his fourth season in the NBA, averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season for the Celtics. The 24-year-old averaged nearly 26 minutes per contest and was a crucial part in leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals — where they nearly knocked off LeBron James and the Cavaliers to reach the Finals.

Rozier Sr. will be allowed to leave Ohio later this month, under the terms of his probation. Once he can do so, he told the Boston Herald he plans on making the trop to see Rozier play in Boston.

Until then, he’ll settle for Cleveland. And while it’s not perfect — there’s no way it could be — Rozier said he’s just happy to have his father back in his life.

“It’s my father, just happy he gets another chance at life, and that he knows I’m here for him,” Rozier told the Boston Herald. “It’s not like you’re out of jail and I’m going to put a million dollars in your hands or anything like that, but I’m happy he’s here and I want that relationship back.

“It’s just crazy every time I see him call, it means he’s out. It’s just crazy.”

