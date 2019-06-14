Terry Rozier shuts down fake Twitter account's wild Anthony Davis rumor originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The NBA's silly season is here, and Terry Rozier is diving right in.

A random Twitter user trying to pose as NBC Sports Bay Area's official account mentioned Rozier in a bizarre tweet claiming the Boston Celtics point guard believes he and Anthony Davis could be the "next Kobe and Shaq."

It was obviously a fake report that Rozier could have just ignored ... but he wasn't interested in letting this slide.

Here's the original tweet (which since has been taken down) and Rozier's fierce clap-back:

(Rozier's reply is still up, by the way.)

If u believe I said this ..u just as dumb as who made it up — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) June 14, 2019

The Celtics are reportedly in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis, so if Rozier re-signs with Boston in restricted free agency and Kyrie Irving heads elsewhere, he indeed could be Davis' teammate in a primary role next season.

It's also true that Rozier is confident in his own abilities. But the 25-year-old made very clear that "Kobe/Shaq" comment is very fake -- even if it's unclear Rozier knew this was a fake account.

@NBCSAuthentic there's an account trying to be you! 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ce442P6lpB — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 14, 2019

Keep your head on a swivel at this time of year, folks.

