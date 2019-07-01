Terry Rozier shows excitement over joining Hornets in new Instagram post originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Terry Rozier is headed to the Charlotte Hornets, and he looks very excited for the next chapter in his NBA career.

The Boston Celtics backup point guard reportedly agreed to a three-year, $58 million free-agent contract with the Hornets on Sunday. He will replace Kemba Walker as the Hornets' starting point guard. Walker reportedly has agreed to a four-year, $141 million max contract with the Celtics.

Rozier showed his excitement over taking his talents to Charlotte with a new Instagram post Sunday night.

Most contracts and trades cannot become official until July 6, so the Hornets will have to wait a little bit longer to formally introduce Rozier and unveil his new jersey number.

Rozier averaged 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 79 games for the Celtics last season. He was selected by Boston in the first round (16th overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft, and helped lead the Celtics to within one victory of the NBA Finals during a breakout postseason in 2018.

