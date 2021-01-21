Terry Rozier praises LaMelo Ball’s mindset, calls him spark for Charlotte Hornets

On a team as young as the Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier serves as one of the seasoned veterans despite being a 26-year old in his sixth year. Given his experiences throughout his career, though, Rozier is a particularly qualified mentor.

After two seasons at Louisville, the first of which he came off the bench before establishing himself as a starter, Rozier started the process again in Boston before netting a big contract with the Hornets last offseason. Those experiences have helped Rozier offer firsthand advice to young players, particularly LaMelo Ball.

Holding down a role as a backup this season, Ball has excelled off the bench. Rozier has been a voice in Ball’s ear and shared some of the advice given to him this season.

“Just staying poised, man,” Rozier said. “You just have a stay poised. I’ve been in a lot of positions where, being at the end of the bench to somebody might go down to now I’m an important part of the team. I went from not planning at all to being an important part of the team. I’ve been in every position.

“LaMelo has a bright future,” he added. “He’s a spark for our team. He’s a great player. He’s real level-headed. Like, he doesn’t get too high, he doesn’t get to go low. So, I don’t really have to be on him as much, but I feel like I’m a guy that he respects. We don’t really have a lot of conversation about it, but I just always tell him to stay in it. Like, it’s all going to work out. But like I say, he doesn’t get too high, he doesn’t get too low so my job is easy.”

Ball has taken to his role as a reserve with flying colors this season, much like Rozier did in his latter seasons in Boston. Ball having a mentor like Rozier, among others on the roster, can only serve for good things for him moving forward into the future.

Related