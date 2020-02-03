Terry Rozier offers notable insight into Kyrie Irving-Brad Stevens dynamic

The demise of the 2018-19 Boston Celtics -- and Kyrie Irving's role in that demise -- has been discussed ad nauseam.

But rarely discussed was how Irving got along with head coach Brad Stevens, who had yet to deal with a player of Irving's stature before the All-Star guard came to Boston.

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier shared his vantage point on the Irving-Stevens dynamic during an appearance on Sports Illustrated's "The Crossover" podcast with Chris Mannix.

"It kind of wasn't coach-player ... It was kind of like coach-younger coach," Rozier told Mannix. " ... Kyrie had a lot of stuff that he felt that could change, that he wanted to change about the Celtics. All on-court things. He felt like he knew a lot of his basketball."

Irving already had won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Cavaliers in 2016, and Rozier insinuated that Irving wanted to bring some of those Cleveland championship traits to Boston -- which resulted in some civil disagreements with Stevens.

"You could just tell, when Kyrie came he was kind of advanced," Rozier said. "He had his little input and he wasn't holding back. He would say what he felt that we could change or we could do. Sometimes it would work out for us, sometimes it wouldn't. Sometimes they would talk it out and make it happen.

" ... He had that championship mindset, so he let that carry with him everywhere he (went)."

Irving had good intentions in trying to bring that "championship mindset" to Boston. But his execution clearly wasn't successful, judging by the reports of Irving's issues with several members of the Celtics and Boston's flame-out in the second round of the 2019 NBA playoffs.

Irving's leadership style was only one piece of the puzzle, though: Rozier also admitted the Celtics' attempt to reintegrate Gordon Hayward last season caused some friction.

"I felt like that was too much of a focus point for us, of trying to get (Hayward) going instead of making sure everybody was on the same page," Rozier added.

