Terry Rozier on LeBron's Block: "Next Year I'm Gonna Catch Him"

Aside from delivering one of the most spectacular performances of his career on Sunday to help the Cavaliers advance to the NBA Finals, LeBron James also produced a jaw-dropping block on Celtics guard Terry Rozier, who attempted to throw one down over the King.

James rose up high to meet Rozier at the rim and then proceeded to stand and stare at the Celtics' end of the court.

LEBRON SAID NO pic.twitter.com/l9YloOqQSq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 28, 2018

Rozier proved to be a good sport about it, however, admitting that James blocked him a lot this season.

Terry Rozier on trying to dunk on LeBron: "Any time you see LeBron and the hoop, your eyes should light up. Next year I'm gonna catch him, get him next year. But he blocked me a lot this year." #Celtics #Cavs — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 28, 2018

Rozier made a name for himself during the Playoffs and earned the nickname, "Scary Terry." However, he shot 0-10 from three point land in Game 7 as the Celtics were eliminated.

With the return of All-Star Kyrie Irving next year, Rozier may be relegated to a bench role with the C's or could be traded altogether.

Regardless, you can be sure his confidence will never waver.