Terry Rozier gets three-foot ‘See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’ tattoo on his back
“See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” is a motto NBA star Terry Rozier will clearly never forget … ’cause he just got it permanently put on his back in the form of a 3-foot tattoo. TMZ Sports has learned … the Charlotte Hornets guard wanted the three wise monkeys who symbolize the motto inked on him this month, so he hit up his go-to artist, Mike Miller.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
