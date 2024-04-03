Terry Rozier following Heat mandate of catch, shoot; Tyler Herro out again

MIAMI – Amid this ongoing adjustment to the Miami Heat for Terry Rozier has been a specific accommodation in what has grown into his free-flowing totals of 3-pointers.

Yes, there have been 19 3-pointers over the last three games from the guard acquired in January from the Charlotte Hornets.

But this no longer is Rozier hunting and probing before getting to his spot at the arc.

This has been catching.

And shooting.

Delivering on request for coach Erik Spoelstra.

“You all don’t understand how much Spo has been on me about catch-and-shoot since I’ve been here,” Rozier said with a wide smile, with the Heat turning their attention to Thursday night’s visit by the Philadelphia 76ers. “It takes a little time to get adjusted coming from Charlotte. You know, I always got the ball in my hands and a lot of my threes come off the dribble, and that’s just how I play.

“So I had to get back to my workout of catch-and-shoot and stuff like that. So it was just a matter of time. I’m just knocking down my shots.”

Including 8 of 11 from beyond the arc in Tuesday night’s 109-99 victory over the visiting New York Knicks.

Spoelstra said the catch-and-shoot comfort has been part of Rozier finding his fit alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

“It’s taken time to get comfortable here,” Spoelstra said. “And we want to show him a little bit of grace to do that. We’ve had a ton of moving parts. But by now, he knows that everybody wants him to be that aggressive and you hear that, ‘Hey, go be yourself.’

“But what does that actually mean? When you have Jimmy and Bam telling him that, ‘Well, it’s OK for me to take over moments during the course of the game, particularly late.’ It just shows you what he’s capable of.”

But even when catching and shooting, Rozier said not to expect him to be as free flowing as, say, teammate Duncan Robinson. To Rozier, there is still a personal choreography to the process.

“Even when I was in middle school, my coach used to tell me, stop the herky jerky,” he said with another smile. “But I just couldn’t stop, but that’s just kind of my game.”

Herro out again

Tyler Herro again is listed as out for the Heat for Thursday night as he deals with medial tendinitis in his right foot.

Thursday will be the 20th consecutive game missed by Herro, who last played in the Feb. 23 road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The only other Heat player out due to injury is guard Josh Richardson, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on March 6.

While Nikola Jovic (knee), Caleb Martin (ankle), Duncan Robinson (back) and Rozier (knee) are listed on the Heat injury report for Thursday night, all four are listed as available. All four played Tuesday against the Knicks.

Away from the Heat will be center Orlando Robinson, forward Cole Swider and guard Alondes Williams, with all three sent to the G League in preparation for the Sioux Falls Skyforce’s Friday night opener in the G League playoffs.

For the 76ers, listed as questionable are Mo Bamba (illness), Joel Embiid (knee), Tobias Harris (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (hip). Listed as out for the 76ers are De’Anthony Melton (back), Terquavion Smith (G League), Ricky Council IV (G League), Robert Covington (knee) and Jeff Dowtin, (G League).

Highsmith on a roll

With his 14 points Tuesday night against the Knicks, Haywood Highsmith has scored in double figures in five consecutive games, the longest streak in the Heat forward’s four-season NBA career . . .

The six assists by Jovic against the Knicks tied Jovic’s career high over his two years since being taken in the first round in 2022 . . .

With Tuesday’s final score, the Heat improved to 40-18 this season when scoring at least 100, and 13-1 when holding opponents below 100 . . .

At 20 of 21 from the line Tuesday (.952), it was the fifth time this season the Heat shot at least 95% on free throws.