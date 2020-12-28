Terry Rozier with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets
Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 12/27/2020
There was a scenario where Haskins could have given Washington fans a gift on his way out of town, but he instead dropped a stink bomb and took the first bus out of D.C.
Patrick Mahomes has stunned fans time and time again with his no-look throws, but even he had to credit Ryan Fitzpatrick after his game-winner.
Grayson Allen has long lost the benefit of the doubt in these moments.
Late in Saturday’s game, the Raiders had the ball at the 1-yard line and the Dolphins were poised to let them score a touchdown, but Raiders coach Jon Gruden directed Derek Carr to take a knee to run the maximum time off the clock before kicking a field goal and taking a 25-23 lead. That [more]
Sunday night's game isn't meaningless, but the Packers can no longer clinch the No. 1 seed in Week 16.
LeBron James and Marc Gasol are already making some amazing moments on the basketball court together.
Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points in the first half while starting in Anthony Davis' place, and LeBron James added 18 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 127-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Star big men Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns sat out. Davis has a bruised calf that isn't expected to be a long-term problem, while Minnesota's Towns has a more serious dislocated left wrist.
Antonio Brown posted a photo with his quarterback Tom Brady after the Buccaneers clinched a playoff berth on Saturday.
Cleveland is still "win-and-get-in" entering Week 17 but it's more complicated
The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games: AFC 1. Chiefs (14-1) Clinched home-field advantage. 2. Steelers (12-3) Clinched AFC North. 3. Bills (11-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers. 4. Titans (10-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis. 5. Dolphins (10-5) [more]
Although Stephen Curry is one of the best finishers in NBA history, he was more of a decoy late on Sunday night. Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and Curry scored 36 points, sending Golden State to a 129-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls for the Warriors' first win of the season. With the Chicago defense focused on the sharp-shooting Curry, Lee inbounded the ball to Kevon Looney with 5 seconds left and then ran over to receive a handoff with Curry drawing a crowd on the left wing.
Ron Rivera went against his principles and played the wrong QB on Sunday, then compounded that mistake by waiting too long to bench said QB in a brutal loss for Washington.
On the second night of a back-to-back, the winless Hornets pulled off an improbable upset of the unbeaten Nets on Sunday behind Gordon Hayward.
Tyreek Hill swore he'd never have to make the play DK Metcalf made on Budda Baker this season. Then, reality intervened.
The Bears couldn't move the ball. Now they can't be stopped.
The Maniac didn't miss his words.
The Chiefs are the NFL's best team. It doesn't mean they are unbeatable.
It was a disappointing result Sunday night in Indiana, with the Celtics falling to the Pacers. However, on the bright side, rookie Payton Pritchard continues to impress.
Retired New York Giants legend Eli Manning drove his Super Bowl XLVI MVP Corvette to Denver and turned it over for the All In Challenge.
Urban Meyer has been a wildly successful head coach. Some think he could be a successful NFL coach. Some NFL teams have inquired about whether he’s interested in interviewing for an NFL head-coaching job. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that at least two teams have reached out to Meyer about potentially interviewing for head-coaching jobs. [more]