Terry Rozier challenges Isaiah Thomas to 1-on-1 in awesome Twitter exchange originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics don't welcome Isaiah Thomas and the Denver Nuggets to TD Garden until Monday night, but one of the veteran guard's former teammates wouldn't mind getting in a little 1-on-1 competition before the much-anticipated matchup.

Thomas spent two-plus seasons in Boston and remains beloved by fans. He tweeted Sunday about hitting up an open gym after his team arrived to the city, and Terry Rozier, who was Thomas' teammate for two seasons and is celebrating his 25th birthday Sunday, invited him to the team's practice gym for some 1-on-1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Naw pull up to the practice gym..one on one — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) March 17, 2019

Thomas seemed happy to oblige, and even offered up some "birthday Ls" for Rozier.

Let's get to it then. I got some birthday Ls you can take lol https://t.co/lLZA9cDUUV — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 17, 2019

If this does happen, hopefully someone is there to live stream it or take some kind of video footage.

Either way, we should still see Rozier and Thomas go head-to-head Monday night in what is expected to be Thomas' first game action in Boston since the Celtics dealt him to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Kyrie Irving trade in August of 2017. Thomas recently was removed from the Nuggets' rotation, but it's still hard to imagine him not getting at least a few minutes of playing time against the Celtics.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.