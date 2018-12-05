Terry Rozier candidly addresses Celtics' biggest issue this season originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Terry Rozier calls them like he sees them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, if you ask the Boston Celtics' backup point guard to address what seems to be the team's most pressing problem to date, he's going to address it.

That's what Rozier did in a recent Q&A with The Athletic's Jay King when asked how tough it's been for each player to "sacrifice" on a crowded roster this season.

"It's definitely tough, man," Rozier told King. "It's definitely tough. Some guys have more leeway than others, and that's just what it is. That's on a lot of teams."

Rozier essentially admitted the Celtics play favorites, and he's certainly lower on the pecking order as the backup to All-Star Kyrie Irving.

But after winning three games in a row following a 10-10 start to the 2018-19 campaign, Rozier sees brighter days ahead.

"We've got special guys," he added. "Gordon Hayward, he's been special, coming back from an injury. He showed last game what he's capable of and things like that. So we've got a lot of great talent. Once we put that all together, we'll be where we want to be."

As for Rozier's personal goals for this season? The 24-year-old broke it down as only he could.

"Just thug out this year and do what I'm supposed to do: help my team be successful in the (best) way I can," Rozier told King.

"There's gonna be some ups and downs. There's already been some downs. But that's part of it.

"... So I'm done with all the bulls---. I just want to help my team be successful."

Story continues

He's off to a good start: Despite seeing a downtick in minutes from last season, Rozier is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per 36 minutes this season and is shooting 48 percent from the floor over his last three games.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.