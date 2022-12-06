Terry Rozier with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

Associated Press

Brazilian soccer great Pelé will be cheering on his country's national team on Monday in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital, where he is being treated for a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. “In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father,” the three-time World Cup winner wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of a then-17-year-old Pelé. The 82-year-old Pelé was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday but is under no imminent risk of death, according to several family members.