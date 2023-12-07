Terry Rozier with the big dunk

Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Why have some 1,500 players entered the transfer portal? Because everyone is looking out for their own best interest, the same as it has always been.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Vanderbilt was 27-55 in Mason's time with the team.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Messi is the first men's soccer player to receive the honor.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
Caitlin Cooper, who has been covering the Indiana Pacers for years, joins Dan Devine to reflect on one of the biggest recent wins in recent Pacers history and to talk about the future of this young team, led by superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Boyle is done after throwing for a total of 327 yards, three interceptions, and one touchdown, while being sacked eight times in two games.
Over 17 million people watched Alabama create playoff chaos.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
How will the NFL respond to a non-player involving himself in a game with a confrontation that got an opponent ejected?
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
After a conversation with manager Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts will stop playing right field next season.
For the first time in nearly two decades, Connecticut, Stanford and Tennessee all lost on the same day. The last time that happened was Dec. 29, 2004, according to ESPN.
If we take note of what the criteria actually is — which coach's team exceeded expectations most, not who's the flat-out best coach — then it's hard to argue Shane Steichen's body of work.
The A's, Royals and Rockies have the best odds to land the top pick in next year's MLB Draft.