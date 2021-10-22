Terry Rozier back for Hornets

Marc J. Spears: Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte.

Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears

Rod Boone @rodboone

It’s official now. Terry Rozier will play tonight and is in the starting lineup. – 6:27 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte. – 6:27 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte. – 6:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Terry Rozier just finished his warmups and is going over some film. I’d say he’s indeed good to go. pic.twitter.com/3Wn913C9Vo – 5:56 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said he’s not sure yet if Terry Rozier will play tonight. If Rozier does play (as he told me he expects to earlier) Borrego will likely go 10 deep in the rotation. James Bouknight and Kai Jones remain on the outside looking in at the moment. – 5:47 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Terry Rozier putting up shots during #Hornets shootaround. Seems to be moving better today and, hey, this is Cleveland after all … pic.twitter.com/DsuJLBXXoA – 11:28 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Terry Rozier is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Cleveland. – 12:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego chatting with Terry Rozier to get a feel where he’s at. pic.twitter.com/D237dbuMjU – 6:07 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets are downgrading Terry Rozier (left ankle sprain) from probable to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Indiana. – 2:13 PM

Rod Boone: No Terry Rozier tonight. He’s been downgraded to out. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 20, 2021

Rod Boone: James Borrego said Terry Rozier is going to go through pregame warmups and test his ankle to see if he can go. Sounds like they are going to be smart. They don’t want this to linger. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 20, 2021

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs IND 10/20 Miles Bridges (R Knee Discomfort) probable Terry Rozier (L Ankle Sprain) probable #AllFly -via Twitter @HornetsPR / October 19, 2021