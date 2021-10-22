Terry Rozier back for Hornets
Marc J. Spears: Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s official now. Terry Rozier will play tonight and is in the starting lineup. – 6:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier just finished his warmups and is going over some film. I’d say he’s indeed good to go. pic.twitter.com/3Wn913C9Vo – 5:56 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said he’s not sure yet if Terry Rozier will play tonight. If Rozier does play (as he told me he expects to earlier) Borrego will likely go 10 deep in the rotation. James Bouknight and Kai Jones remain on the outside looking in at the moment. – 5:47 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier putting up shots during #Hornets shootaround. Seems to be moving better today and, hey, this is Cleveland after all … pic.twitter.com/DsuJLBXXoA – 11:28 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Cleveland. – 12:21 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego chatting with Terry Rozier to get a feel where he’s at. pic.twitter.com/D237dbuMjU – 6:07 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are downgrading Terry Rozier (left ankle sprain) from probable to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Indiana. – 2:13 PM
Rod Boone: No Terry Rozier tonight. He’s been downgraded to out. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 20, 2021
Rod Boone: James Borrego said Terry Rozier is going to go through pregame warmups and test his ankle to see if he can go. Sounds like they are going to be smart. They don’t want this to linger. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 20, 2021
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs IND 10/20 Miles Bridges (R Knee Discomfort) probable Terry Rozier (L Ankle Sprain) probable #AllFly -via Twitter @HornetsPR / October 19, 2021