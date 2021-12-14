Terry Rozier

Axios

A privately funded mission to Venus expected to launch in 2023 could kick off a series of launches that could help reveal whether Earth's "evil twin" once hosted — or still hosts — life.Why it matters: A controversial study published in 2020 suggests there might be phosphine — a possible sign of microbial life — in the clouds of Venus, bolstering the case to return to the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRight now, space mi