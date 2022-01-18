Terry Rozier
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:
CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports on the amount of trash left behind from rail thefts in one Los Angeles spot.
Jack Antonoff had a few special guests with his band, Bleachers, for their Saturday Night Live appearance. They included Rick Antonoff, Jack’s father, for a special turn. Bleachers was a last-minute addition to the show when rapper Roddy Ricch had to cancel because of Covid-19 exposure. So Bleachers made sure the event was extra-special by […]
It's common to see asking a parent, sibling or spouse if they have a will as "none of my business." It may actually be more your business than it is theirs
Automatic soup stirrers! Electric peelers! See what's trending among TikTok chefs.
Women's college basketball recap: Big 12 shake-up, ACC favorites clash this week, upset tracker and what to watch.
Are you a longtime BGR Deals reader? If so, then you definitely know that we’ve been digging up some seriously awesome gadgets and gizmos on TikTok lately. TikTok is good for more than just watching what all your friends and your favorite creators are up to. It’s also home to so many great Amazon finds, … The post You need to see why TikTok is obsessed with this $20 Amazon find appeared first on BGR.
The company bet on celebrity collaborations with Doja Cat and Iggy Azalea to propel sales.
The actress channeled the '90s fan favorite with her latest look.
The Arizona Cardinals' embarrassing performance has some NFL writers speculating about Kliff Kingsbury's job status.
A Chicago woman who reported being carjacked on Saturday night had just gotten her car back after she was carjacked three days earlier, according to a local report.
For decades renowned Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez kept the public from knowing about an intimate aspect of his life: He had a daughter with a Mexican writer, with whom he had an extramarital affair in the early 1990s. The closely guarded secret was published by Colombian newspaper El Universal on Sunday and confirmed to the Associated Press by two relatives of the Nobel Prize-winning author, who is famous for novels like One Hundred Years of Solitude and Love in the Time of Cholera. García Márquez died in Mexico City in 2014, where thousands of his readers lined up to see his casket in a concert hall.
We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our... Over-the-top spending, tax troubles, legal battles and launching new careers can all eat away at even the most enormous fortunes, as many of the celebs on this list found out. For an actor with a career spanning five decades, Gary Busey doesn't have much fortune to show for it.
Jonathan Kuminga was impressive during the Warriors' road trip. With Draymond out, the rookie can prove he can play an important role in the Warriors' title quest.
A new report reveals that one police department in Virginia has used faked DNA test results during questioning suspects to persuade them to confess. The […]
The British terrorist shot and killed after a 10-hour siege in a Texas synagogue had been banned from a British court for ranting about the 9/11 attacks.
Videos captured by Tongan geologists show a huge ash cloud rising over the island nation during a powerful volcanic eruption that caused a tsunami in the Pacific.
The campaign was shot in the south of France by photographer Chris Colls.
This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor.
Around three dozen former Trump administration officials, including chief of staff John Kelly, recently held a conference call to discuss how to oppose the former president's next potential run for office in 2024, according to CNN.CNN reported that the call ended without any definitive decision from the group of former staffers, which included former communications directors Anthony Scaramucci and Alyssa Farah Griffin, as well as an aide for...
Here's where to watch the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale car auction on TV and livestreamed online. The event runs Jan. 22-30 at WestWorld.