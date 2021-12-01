Terry Rozier

Associated Press

Maryland dropped six spots to No. 8 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places behind unanimous No. 1 South Carolina. UConn reclaimed No. 2 spot — up one spot and shared with N.C. State — after the Terrapins were blown out by the Wolfpack and new No. 4 Stanford, which climbed three spots. The Terrapins were shorthanded with only seven available players due to injuries and illness.