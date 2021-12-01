Terry Rozier
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 63
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 63
Here is what the NBA had to say about the Indiana Pacers fans that LeBron James told referees to eject.
Klay looks ready.
So what do the Knicks do now with their prized offseason addition? Multiple league sources believe the Knicks will look to trade Walker, whose value on the trade market, much like his production, is at an all-time low. Source: A. Sherrod Blakely @ ...
Not always the easiest to take the high road...
The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the [more]
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss possible candidates for the Oklahoma head coaching job in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC.
Named Western Conference player of week after averaging 30 on 4-0 road trip, Booker shared how he received NBA socks from Green while in high school.
SA Basketball’s road to the 2023 Basketball World Cup got a little tougher on Monday.
Klay Thompson reportedly "looked really good" during his first practices since tearing his Achilles.
All the best to Brendon Clark!
Some interesting thoughts on the Joe Burrow vs. T.J. Watt encounter.
Four-star DB Ephesians Prysock from Bishop Alemany HS is no longer committed to USC. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com **Not subscribed? Take advantage of our best deal of the year and follow all of our in-depth coverage on the ramifications of USC's big hire! Pay just $20.
Georgia is in, regardless of the SEC championship game result. After that, Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati still have work to do to earn a berth.
The Warriors are legit, and they're here to stay.
Jennifer Eakins is here to help you rip off that proverbial band-aid and decide who’s no longer serving your fantasy team the way fresh blood has the potential to.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss possible candidates for the Notre Dame head coaching job in the wake of Brian Kelly’s departure for LSU.
Jalen Ramsey, Terrell Burgess and Jordan Fuller were among the many Rams players who were shocked by the tragic death of Otis Anderson Jr.
Maryland dropped six spots to No. 8 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places behind unanimous No. 1 South Carolina. UConn reclaimed No. 2 spot — up one spot and shared with N.C. State — after the Terrapins were blown out by the Wolfpack and new No. 4 Stanford, which climbed three spots. The Terrapins were shorthanded with only seven available players due to injuries and illness.
The 3-8 Seahawks look on the brink of the collapse, and we could see the end of the Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll era in Seattle. How did it come to this?
With the 8:00 p.m. deadline looming for MLB teams to tender contracts to pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players for the 2022 season, here's the latest from the Yankees ...