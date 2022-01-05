Terry Rozier
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Draymond Green knows Klay Thompson's return will force some players into different roles, but he has a credo for them to lean on as the Warriors' rotation changes.
Kofi Cockburn had 29 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high four blocks for his eighth double-double of the season and Illinois dominated Minnesota 76-53 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win in the series. Cockburn scored five points in a 9-0 run to open the second half to help build a 50-30 lead, and Illinois led by at least 18 points the rest of the way. Cockburn, who entered ranked fourth in the nation in scoring at 21.8 points per game and third with 12.1 rebounds, was 10 of 19 from the field despite being double-teamed down low.
James Wiseman is inching closer to making his return for the Warriors.
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said "my guess" is Klay Thompson will play around 15-20 minutes in his return and "there's a good chance" they'll rest him on one side of back-to-backs as he gets back into the flow. Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater What's ...
Knicks have waived guard Denzel Valentine after acquiring him in the three-team trade that sent Rajan Rondo to the Cavaliers.
The former Celtics champion has an interesting opinion on who's the greatest shooter of all time - and it isn't himself.
They likely come to the same conclusion you did, though not perhaps for the reasons you might think.
While the Lakers opened a roster spot by trading Rajon Rondo, a likely spot for Stanley Johnson, Frank Vogel said Kendrick Nunn was close to his debut.
Jordan Poole was told that he doesn't have any "bounce," but proved his teammates wrong Monday night.
Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers are putting together a fantastic early season resume.
Joel Embiid beat out DeMar DeRozan for December's Eastern Conference player of the month award, much to the chagrin of Zach LaVine.
Even Draymond Green is surprised by how dominant the Warriors have been to start the season.
For people eager to see a female NBA head coach, especially those who pinned their hopes on Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, Hammon leaving for the WNBA feels like a step back.
Michigan Wolverines basketball team on Tuesday will be without Zeb Jackson, Brandon Johns Jr., Frankie Collins, Terrance Williams II and Jaron Faulds.
Dave McMenamin: Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson's 10-day hardship contracts expired and they were not with the Lakers on Monday, however, Frank Vogel said "we still hope to have him back" when asked about Johnson Source: Twitter @mcten What's ...
LOS ANGELES (AP) After a nearly two-week shutdown because of COVID-19, UCLA is back. At least the fifth-ranked Bruins are trying to be. The team returned to practice a week ago, with everyone from coach Mick Cronin to several players having recovered after being laid low by the coronavirus.
Andrew Wiggins has continued to get better and better.
If it didn't already, No. 3 Purdue now knows better than anyone how much things change once Big Ten play commences. Afterward, Matt Painter relayed his pre-game routine of writing down offensive and defensive keys for his team, but balancing both with a "play hard" column, signifying that none of those keys matter without that part. Purdue was not the physical tone-setter, as the Badgers' halfcourt defense gave the Boilermakers more problems than just about anyone this season.
The Gabriel Deck era is officially over as the Thunder waive the 26-year-old to create a roster spot and gain a second round pick in a trade with the Jazz.
The UConn women's basketball team has had its fourth consecutive postponement due to COVID-related issues within their program.