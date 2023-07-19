Terry Pegula takes over as team president as Ron Raccuia, Bills part ways

The Buffalo Bills announced a front office restructuring on Wednesday which will see team owner Terry Pegula take over as the club’s president for Ron Raccuia.

Raccuia severed as executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bills. His role on the business side increased after co-owner Kim Pegula began a health battle in June 2022.

In a release, the team said Raccuia and the Bills had

“parted ways.”

“We would like to thank Ron for his many years hard work and dedication with the Bills and PSE,” Terry Pegula said via the release. “We wish he and his family the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

The Bills also added these updates to the front office structure:

Moving forward, Bills owner/CEO Terry Pegula will now take over the role as president of the Bills and will work closely with a new management committee consisting of John Roth, executive vice president/chief operating officer, Kathryn D’Angelo, general counsel and senior vice president of business administration, and Josh Dziurlikowski, senior vice president of finance and business administration. In addition, Penny Semaia was hired as the vice president of stadium relations. Roth was recently named the chief operating officer of the Buffalo Sabres and PSE and will continue to work in all three roles. With the Bills, he will oversee the team’s ticketing, business development, and the media and content departments.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire