Terry Pegula to take on role of Bills president after departure of COO Ron Raccuia

The Bills announced some changes to their front office on Wednesday.

Executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Raccuia is leaving the team and the Bills announced that owner/chief executive officer Terry Pegula will be adding the duties of team president to his portfolio.

"We would like to thank Ron for his many years hard work and dedication with the Bills and PSE," Pegula said in a statement. "We wish he and his family the best of luck in his future endeavors."

Per the announcement from the team, Pegula will work closely with a management council that also includes new executive vice president/chief operating officer John Roth, executive vice president/chief operating officer, general counsel and senior vice president of business administration Kathryn D'Angelo, and senior vice president of finance and business administration Josh Dziurlikowski. In the statement Pegula said the move was made to "revamp and improve our structure" heading into the 2023 season.

The Bills also announced that Penny Semaia has been hired as the vice president of stadium relations.