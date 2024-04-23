Terry Pegula hails Lindy Ruff as ‘most competitive person I’ve ever met’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a rare public-speaking appearance Tuesday, Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula praised new head coach Lindy Ruff as someone who “knows how to take a team to another level.”

Pegula gave the opening statement at Ruff’s introductory press conference after the 64-year-old was officially hired Monday. It was his first time speaking to the media since the groundbreaking at the new Buffalo Bills stadium last June.

“He may be the most competitive person I’ve ever met in my life,” Pegula said of Ruff. “Just go fishing with him and you may never go fishing with him again. He’s also never going to ask anyone to do something he wouldn’t do himself. So, I welcome Lindy as our next head coach.”

While reminiscing about Ruff’s history with the Sabres, Pegula mentioned the infamous 1999 Stanley Cup Final loss against Dallas and how Buffalo was “probably a skate blade on a line” away from a championship, among other moments and accomplishments during Ruff’s first stint.

Pegula also thanked Don Granato and members of his staff for their contributions to the franchise, mentioning that Granato apologized to him, general manager Kevyn Adams, the fans and players for letting them down.

“That goes to show you what kind of guy Donny is,” Pegula said of Granato’s apology. “He has left the Sabres in a better place and we appreciate that.”

