Terry McLaurin's TD-saving, DK Metcalf-style tackle key play in win vs. Dallas

Ethan Cadeaux
·6 min read

McLaurin's TD-saving, Metcalf-style tackle a key point in win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Over the past year and a half, Washington's Terry McLaurin has quickly established himself as one of the best wide receivers in football. But in Thursday's Thanksgiving victory over Dallas, McLaurin's most impactful moment had nothing to do with catching a football.

Ahead by a touchdown midway through the third quarter, Washington was driving once again and threatening to enter scoring position. But then, Washington quarterback Alex Smith made a poor throw that landed in the hands of Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith with a whole lot of green grass ahead of him.

Smith took off for the end zone, and at first, it didn't appear as if anyone was going to catch him. All of a sudden though, No. 17 in burgundy came flying into the picture, dodging a half-hearted block from Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch before eventually catching up to Smith, dragging him down at the five-yard line.

"I saw the ball intercepted and I was in range. I was like, 'Man, I can run him down,'" McLaurin said postgame. "Then, I just saw me and him, and Vander Esch got in my way. But he didn't get enough of me, and I was like 'I can still run him down.' I know Jaylon Smith personally, he's a fast guy. I just wanted to keep playing until the whistle blew."

For McLaurin's teammates, the wide receiver's exceptional effort came as no surprise. The play was just another example of why McLaurin was unanimously voted a team captain a few weeks back.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk Podcast

Running back Antonio Gibson, who was caught in awe of McLaurin last week while Mic'd up, was extremely impressed with the wideout's ability to chase down Smith.

"I knew there was one guy that was about to block him," Gibson said. "I didn't think [McLaurin] was going to get [Smith] when he [Vander Esch] pushed him. But then he took two or three more steps and I was like 'Oh my god' and he caught him. He saved us big time right there."

For pass rusher Chase Young, who's been teammates with McLaurin for years dating back to their Ohio State days, McLaurin's effort on the play served as a microcosm for the type of player and person he is.

"I feel like everybody has to know what type of guy Terry is now," Young said. "High character, he's going to give it everything he has every time he steps on the field. Terry is one of those guys that you just know is gonna go every time he touches the field. Every time. He doesn't stop until the whistle is blown, and you saw that today."

McLaurin's touchdown-saving tackle was not only an exceptional effort, but it came at a critical part of the contest. The play -- and how Washington responded after the turnover -- was a true turning point in Thursday's victory.

"It's a huge play because all it did was give us a chance," head coach Ron Rivera said. "All you need is a chance, and it gave us the opportunity to do it, and that's what they did."

When Young and Washington's defense took the field following Smith's interception, the rookie pass rusher had one thing in mind: don't let Dallas in the end zone. After seeing McLaurin give all his effort to save the interception from being a pick-six, Young was determined to do his part in preventing the Dallas offense from punching it in for a touchdown.

That's exactly what the defense did. Dallas was unable to score on three tries and forced to settle for a Greg Zuerlein chip-shot field goal.

"It was a big play, a big stop," Young said. "We were glad that Terry hustled and got him down, so we knew going into the [series] we were gonna have to hold them. We did."

At the time, McLaurin didn't realize how big of a play his chase-down tackle would ultimately end up being. All he was focused on during that play was doing everything he could to prevent Dallas from scoring.

"I wasn't thinking about that in the moment, just trying to make a play," McLaurin said. "But, when our defense got that stop, that's when I kind of felt like, 'Wow, that was a big play.'"

"I feel like that's what you gotta do when you're a leader on the team," McLaurin continued. "You got to lead by example and never give up on any plays. You never know what can happen. That ended up being a big play for us. We preach that in our wide receiver room, just to play through every single play. You never know what's going to happen. I'm glad it worked out for us."

Alex Smith was visibly upset with himself for making that throw, ending what was a promising Washington drive that could have put the game well in Washington's favor. But, as McLaurin has done many times since entering the league, he bailed out his quarterback once again -- just in a different way.

"Thankful for Terry making that tackle and our defense bailing us out, bailing me out," Smith said. "Four points at that point in the game was a big change."

Washington's offense would get back on track shortly, though. After taking over on downs on Dallas' next possession, running back Antonio Gibson would find the end zone for the second time on the evening, extending Washington's lead to 11.

Then, after forcing Dallas to punt on their next drive, Washington orchestrated a 10-play, 76-yard drive that was capped off by Gibson's third rushing score on the day, the dagger in the victory. A pick-six by Montez Sweat would put the cherry on top to a 41-16 victory and a sweep over the Cowboys this season.

"I think today, we played our best complimentary football today," Young said.

McLaurin's chase-down effort quickly earned comparisons to when Seattle pass-catcher DK Metcalf chased down Cardinals safety Budda Baker a few weeks prior on NBC's Sunday Night Football. It's not the first time the two pass-catchers have been compared -- and it certainly won't be the last considering they are both standout wide receivers from the same draft class.

McLaurin was asked about the comparisons between the two postgame but said he wasn't trying to be like Metcalf in that moment, rather, he was just hoping to make a play for the team.

"I hit DK up after he did that. I was like, 'Man, that was a crazy play,'" McLaurin said. "But, I'm Terry McLaurin at the end of the day. So, it's just kind of ironic that we made similar plays. I just wanted to make a play for our team."

Latest Stories

  • Mike Zimmer talks about his respect for Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater

    Zimmer also said moving on from Bridgewater after the injury was "really hard."

  • No offense, but the Cowboys might have tried the worst fake punt ever

    The Cowboys attempted a fake punt when they were down four in the fourth quarter of their Thanksgiving game against Washington, and it COMPLETELY blew up in their faces.

  • Looking at the options the NFL has for Steelers vs Ravens

    The Ravens situation has gotten so bad it could force the NFL to act on this Sunday's Steelers game.

  • Peyton Manning heckles Phil Mickelson, calls out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change

    Peyton Manning heckled Phil Mickelson and called out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change.

  • Matt Patricia’s coaching malpractice on full display in Lions’ lifeless loss to Texans

    The Lions showed the national audience just how low Matt Patricia's coaching can sink them

  • REPORT: Culprit identified in Baltimore Ravens COVID-19 fiasco

    The Ravens have disciplined the coach whom they believe may be the source of the rash of COVID-positive cases.

  • How Diego Maradona's life spiralled to leave him a hobbling, arthritic shadow of his former self

    The final moments of Asif Kapadia’s magnificent film Diego Maradona are almost too painful to watch. To a soundtrack of an interview conducted when he was at the peak of his powers in Napoli, when he talks of the football pitch being a refuge, a sanctuary, a place of freedom where he could express himself without fear, we see Maradona in his late fifties attempting to play five-a-side with his friends. The juxtaposition of the glorious athlete of our collective memory and the hobbling, pot-bellied, arthritic shadow he became is a telling reflection of his decline. So precipitous was his fall, it almost appeared to be the consequence of a Faustian pact, an agreement to become the most influential footballer in the world in exchange for a sporting afterlife of misery and self-loathing. The sadness is that any evaluation of his genius cannot but take account of what happened next. It had been long coming, but we were given first indication of his unravelling at the 1994 World Cup. The man who had dragged his country to victory in 1986, then almost repeated the trick in 1990, was by now a drug-addled parody of his glory days. His goggle-eyed celebration when he scored his last ever goal for his country in the game against Greece was a symptom of his personal nightmare: the man was wired beyond repair. Banned, traduced and shamed, his playing career was over. But back in his homeland he was still revered. And no wonder, given what he had delivered. He parlayed his celebrity into a lucrative turn as a chat show host, before his inability to control his appetites compromised his facility to frame a question. Still, he knew about football, so in 2005 he was offered a role as sporting director at Boca Juniors, his old club in Buenos Aires’s most roughhouse neighbourhood. In a stadium that, 25 years after he last kicked a ball there, remains a shrine to his brilliance, his very presence was an inspiration; Boca won four trophies in two seasons with him watching enthusiastically from his private box. In a manner that was to become a pattern, though, it did not last. He fell out with the club president and was gone.

  • Report: Terry Pegula ‘loved’ Patrick Mahomes, Bills thought he’d fall

    Buffalo Bills co-owner Terry Pegula "loved" Patrick Mahomes prior to the 2017 NFL Draft.

  • Report: Pacers offered Celtics Myles Turner and first-rounder in Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade

    Gordon Hayward reportedly wanted to join the Pacers.

  • Texans faked an injury to save a timeout

    The Texans may find themselves in hot water with the league after they engaged in some poor sportsmanship to get themselves a free timeout in their Thanksgiving win over the Lions. With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Texans realized they had 12 players on the field on defense. Two players, A.J. Moore [more]

  • Reports: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple media outlets. Last year's NFL MVP is the biggest star to become infected by the virus. The Baltimore Sun and ESPN, both citing unidentified sources, reported that Jackson was among four more Ravens players to test positive Thursday.

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • 83-year-old Charlotte man shot a 69 over 18 holes. Has he figured out golf’s secrets?

    David Fairley, 83, estimates that he has shot his age or better more than 700 times

  • 2020 NBA Power Rankings: Assessing all 30 teams after free agency

    The biggest deals of NBA free agency are done and training camp is right around the corner. You know what that means: Time for a fresh batch of NBA Power Rankings.

  • David Abiara Decommits From Notre Dame Football

    Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara originally committed to Notre Dame March 27, but rumors started circulating in May of a decommitment and flip to Oklahoma.A switch to the Sooners’ side never occurred, and the 6-4, 245-pounder appeared to lock back in with his Irish pledge in October.

  • What Washington's Thanksgiving win means for the Giants in the NFC East race

    The Washington Football Team took over first place in the NFC East division race on Thanksgiving. But after Sunday, the Giants could hold the top spot.

  • Report: More than a quarter of Danilo Gallinari’s Hawks contract unguaranteed

    This is a significant development in understanding Gallinari's deal.

  • No. 8 Illini prepare for stiffer test vs. Ohio

    Through two games, it's all looked so very easy for No. 8 Illinois. The Fighting Illini have dominated their first two games of the season from start-to-finish, playing on their home floor as part of a multiple-team event at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Illinois (2-0) ripped North Carolina A&T in the opener on Wednesday, then celebrated Thanksgiving with a 97-38 win over Chicago State.

  • Should Detroit Lions clean house Friday after embarrassing Thanksgiving loss?

    The Detroit Lions' loss to the Houston Texans puts the future of Matt Patricia's coaching regime on watch. Will Sheila Ford Hamp make a switch?

  • Top 10 NBA free agents still available

    With more than 100 players already agreeing to deals this offseason, the shelves are getting pretty bare for NBA teams still shopping for free agents to round out their roster. Still, there are some solid rotation players who can fill a role for teams out there — and one superstar (but there's no suspense with