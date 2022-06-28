How Terry McLaurin's contract extension impacts Deebo Samuel, 49ers

How McLaurin's extension impacts Samuel's future with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Another NFL receiver has been signed to a hefty contract extension, offering more insight on what Deebo Samuel’s future with the 49ers could look like.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin signed a three-year, $71 million extension keeping him with the team through the 2025 season. It is another indicator of what Samuel could demand from the 49ers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McLaurin’s extension includes $53.154 guaranteed, a $28 million signing bonus and $34.6 million guaranteed at signing. The Ohio State product could offer the best comparison for Samuel of all the receiver contracts signed through the 2022 offseason.

More details:

Total guarantee: $53.154M

Full guarantee at signing: $34.6M

Another $12.5M guaranteed in March of 2023.

Signing bonus: $28M

Roster bonuses at the start of each league year.

$250K escalators each year except for the last year based on Pro Bowl nods. https://t.co/lBLJVrpX2d — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2022

Like Samuel, McLaurin entered the league in 2019. While the 49ers receiver was selected in the second round as the 36th overall pick of the NFL draft, his McLaurin was taken in the third round as the 76th overall pick.

McLaurin has appeared in 46 regular-season games, catching 222 of his 357 targets for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns. These numbers are a bit more than his 49ers counterpart, but his 13.9 yards per reception is lower. The Washington receiver has also only carried the ball three times for 42 yards.

Story continues

Over the same period of time, Samuel has appeared in 38 regular-season games, catching 167 of his 246 targets for 2,598 yards and 10 touchdowns. The San Francisco receiver’s 15.6 yards per reception and 81 carries for 550 yards and 11 scores on the ground greatly exceed what McLaurin has recorded in his three seasons in the NFC East.

What Samuel has been able to do in the postseason gives him the edge over McLaurin, which could prove to be the tipping point in his contract negotiations. The "wide back" has appeared in six playoff games, catching 20 of his 32 targets for 281 yards and one touchdown and amassing 33 carries for 239 yards and one rushing touchdown.

WR deals this offseason include:

â–«ï¸Davante Adams: 5-yrs, $142M

â–«ï¸Tyreek Hill: 4-yrs, $120M

â–«ï¸A.J. Brown: 4-yrs, $100M

â–«ï¸Stefon Diggs: 4-yrs, $96M

â–«ï¸Cooper Kupp: 3-yrs, $80.1M

â–«ï¸Terry McLaurin: 3-yrs, $71M

â–«ï¸D.J. Moore: 3-yrs, $61.884M

â–«ï¸Mike Williams/Chris Godwin: 3-yrs, $60M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 28, 2022

There has been no news from 49ers headquarters or Samuel’s representation but one thing is certain -- he will be significantly compensated when the time does come.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast