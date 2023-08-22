Terry McLaurin is thought to have turf toe, will have MRI Tuesday

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is going for further tests on Tuesday.

X-rays on McLaurin's injured toe taken during Monday night's game against the Ravens were negative and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the initial diagnosis is the type of sprain known as turf toe. He adds that McLaurin will have an MRI on Tuesday in order to rule out any other injuries.

The injury is not thought to be a major one at this point, but McLaurin will likely be taking it easy for the next couple of weeks in order to given him as good a chance as possible of playing in the regular season opener against the Cardinals.

McLaurin had three catches for 39 yards before his injury on Monday.