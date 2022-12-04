The Commanders have jumped out to a 10-point lead in their NFC East battle with the Giants.

After a field goal to cap their opening possession of the game, the Commanders drove for the first touchdown of the afternoon. Taylor Heinicke hit wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a 19-yard touchdown that extended Washington’s lead to 10-0.

Heinicke is 6-of-9 for 66 yards, including a 16-yard connection with Jahan Dotson and an 11-yard strike to tight end Logan Thomas earlier in the touchdown drive.

The Commanders’ first possession started after defensive lineman Jonathan Allen forced a fumble by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Linebacker Jamin Davis recovered the ball and the Commanders drove for a Joey Slye field goal.

Terry McLaurin TD puts Commanders up 10-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk