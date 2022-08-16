Terry McLaurin snubbed from 2022 NFL Top 100 list, Jonathan Allen makes cut

Terry McLaurin snubbed from NFL Top 100 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL’s Top 100 players list is being revealed in sets of 10 this week. That means football fans will react in two ways: anger over the fact that certain players were undeservedly included, and anger over the fact that certain players didn’t make it when they should’ve.

When the list—which is voted on by players, not media or fans—was first introduced with players Nos. 100-61 on Sunday, one Washington Commander made the list. Jonathan Allen clocked in at No. 88. It was a well-earned accolade for the defensive tackle, as he earned his first Pro Bowl selection last year after registering nine sacks as Washington’s best defensive lineman.

However, the blurb under Allen's ranking included the introduction, “The only Washington player in the Top 100, Allen…”

While the phrase is a notable accomplishment for Allen, we also now know that Terry McLaurin won't show up on this year's Top 100 list. McLaurin was snubbed last year as well, as Brandon Scherff (98) and Chase Young (61) were the only Washington players featured in the 2021 ranking.

McLaurin’s second consecutive snub continues a curious trend for the Commanders’ best offensive player, as he appears to be undervalued and underrated in NFL circles. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner gave his reaction after practice on Tuesday.

“I don’t know who else was on the list. I really don’t pay much attention to that,” Turner said. “I would think Terry would be a top hundred player in this league.

“If I was doing the list, I’d have him ranked there. But you can’t really pay attention to what those guys say, we just gotta go out there and work, and hopefully by this time next year we got a few guys on that list, and we can take that next step and be successful. That kind of stuff seems to take care of itself.”

It’s hard to imagine what more McLaurin could do in order to crack the Top 100 list. He’s averaged over 1,000 receiving yards and five touchdowns per season over the course of his first three years in the NFL and is one of the most sure-handed wideouts in the league with impeccable route running. Last year, he was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded receiver when it came to contested targets.

McLaurin has also performed superbly well throughout his career despite shaky quarterback play in Washington. In just three years, McLaurin has caught passes from eight different QBs.

Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy have thrown to McLaurin, yet despite the inconsistency at quarterback, the Ohio State alum has made it work.

For context, here are some other NFL players who were included in the 2022 Top 100 list: Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 90; put up half the receiving yards and the same number of TDs as McLaurin last year), Jaylen Waddle (No. 63; had fewer receiving yards and four fewer yards per reception than McLaurin), and Kyle Pitts (No. 91; a tight end, but still only put up one singular TD in 2021).