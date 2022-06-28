Terry McLaurin signs extension putting him in top-five highest paid receivers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has far exceeded expectations as a third-round draft pick out of Ohio State. And today Dan Snyder paid him accordingly. McLaurin signed a three-year extension worth up to $71 million according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The extension puts the former Buckeye in the top-five highest-paid receivers in the league.

Schefter also reported that McLaurin was given a $28 million signing bonus which is the largest ever for a wide receiver and that more than 75 percent of the contracted salary is guaranteed.

McLaurin has been the model of consistency even though his quarterback situation has been anything but consistent. The Commanders’ top receiver has put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and had more than 900 yards receiving his rooking campaign despite having seven different starting quarterbacks in three seasons.

Commanders’ Terry McLaurin is signing a 3-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money that places him amongst the NFL’s top-five highest-paid WRs, sources tell ESPN. Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura of Exclusive Sports Group finalized deal today w/ Washington SVP Rob Rogers. pic.twitter.com/9O6nxXzNXd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2022

The Ohio State product has been impressive in his short NFL career thus far and has earned the right to his huge payday. Now if Washington can just put some pieces around him, there’s no telling how good this young man can be.

And don’t think for one minute that Brian Hartline and the rest of the Ohio State staff won’t use this to continue stockpiling top talent at the wide-out position.

List

All former Ohio State football players currently on NFL rosters

All former Ohio State football players on NFL rosters post-NFL draft

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.